Angel Creek Campground and National Forest Service Road 853.1A will be temporarily closed for construction from Sept. 1 — Oct. 31.
The purpose of this project is to make improvements to Angel Creek Campground by adding eight new campsites, relocating two existing campsites, adding a new vault toilet and improving the drainage for NFSR 853.1A.
Visitors and recreationalists should expect construction traffic, and additional noise and dust in the vicinity.
We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this short-term closure. For questions concerning this closure, please call the Ouray Ranger District at 970-240-5300.
