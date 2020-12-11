The Angel Tree Committee is accepting Christmas gift donations through Dec. 20 for the children at Haven House Transitional Living Center in Olathe.
The Mountain Group and Colorado Title joined together with Angel Tree to help 31 children at Haven House, whose Christmas gifts were destroyed in an October storage unit fire.
Prospective donors can stop by Colorado Title and pick up tree ornaments that include a child’s name and age.
Angel Tree coordinators said they are happy to wrap any donated gift.
Monetary donations will also be accepted. The donation will be recorded and the money will be used for gifts first, and then food or whatever else the child may need.
Those who make a monetary donation will have their names entered into a drawing for a painting donated by local artist Susan McCormick.
Ornaments can be picked up at 1500 E Oak Grove Rd Suite 2, in Montrose.
