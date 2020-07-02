A woman accused of tampering with a witness in her federal drug case has had her trial in the matter continued from July 6 to Nov. 2.
Angelina Maestas was indicted in early May, after Facebook posts containing three pages of grand jury transcripts from a witness surfaced, along with a comment that the witness: “straight ratted my homie out and then had the dirty nerve to say it was me. … Well, it all comes out in the wash and (his) name’s all dirty.” Federal agents said in the indictment the page was published under an alias of Maestas’.
She has pleaded not guilty.
Maestas was initially arrested in January, indicted along with 12 others in what investigators called a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking ring. She was charged in the indictment with conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin, and with using an electronic device in furtherance of a drug crime.
Maestaas was released on bond Jan. 22 and as part of her conditions of release, she was ordered not to contact witnesses, including codefendants.
A separate court order allowed for grand jury material to be disclosed only to defendants and their attorneys, and it was to remain in the keeping of their attorneys. The information was not to be copied or distributed, and defendants were not allowed to retain copies.
On April 22, a Facebook profile for “Ang Marie Maestas” presented three pages of grand jury testimony by one of Maestas’ codefendants, as well as a Power Point slide concerning the codefendant’s arrest, according to federal court records.
The person posting wrote: “We know what it is when we sign up … Is it worth it to ruin not only your name but people’s lives. (Expletive) the dumb (expletive) straight up…”
The post tagged multiple people, including another codefendant. Responses included “I don’t know why snitches don’t get stitches no more.”
On May 1, another of Maestas’ other codefendants spoke to a fellow inmate at the Mesa County Jail. According to the witness tampering indictment, this codefendant confided that “Ange” had posted the grand jury pages received from her attorney and had put it “on blast.”
Federal agents determined that the Power Point was also reposted on the Facebook page belonging to a codefendant’s stepdaughter.
A Drug Enforcement Administration agent said in Maestas’ indictment that witnesses in federal drug cases can become endangered when it is known they cooperated. Further “it is already apparent” that harassment had begun against the witness Maestas is accused of tampering with, the agent wrote in the document.
The agent said it’s common for “paperwork” like the Power Point and grand jury testimony to be passed around between codefendants and other inmates.
“Once someone’s ‘paperwork’ has been verified and it is confirmed that they are a cooperator, it is highly possible that (witness) will be assaulted and possibly killed in prison,” the agent wrote.
Further, having such information circulated can deter others from cooperating in future investigations — as well as the drug investigation that led to Maestas’ first indictment, he said.
The underlying drug case is ongoing in the U.S. District Court system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.