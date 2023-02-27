A person fishing on the Gunnison River this past weekend discovered a body in the water, which was later confirmed as that of missing duck hunter Wayne Phillips.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Feb. 27, announced the discovery in a news release. Phillips, 51, of Montrose, had been missing since Dec. 21, 2022.
The DCSO and search and rescue teams responded that day to South River Road near Cool Rock Trail east of Delta, in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation area, to look for Phillips. His family had reported him as overdue and missing, after his wife and son discovered his truck and dog in the area, as well as items near the river.
What followed was a massive venture by air, ground and water, but the harsh weather and river ice caused the search to be suspended Dec. 30, 2022.
Saturday, Feb. 25, the angler called to report he thought he’d discovered a body. Deputies confirmed the information, locating the body about 150 yard west of the primary search area from December.
The Delta County Search and Rescue, with the coroner’s office, responded to assist with recovery.
The coroner confirmed that the deceased was Phillips.
A preliminary cause of death was not immediately available.
“With all the information that we had, they were pretty certain that’s where he was,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said later on Monday.
“It’s not uncommon when you have somebody who goes into a river like that, especially when there are deep pools, it’s difficult to locate.”
At the time of the initial search, the focus was a stretch of river about 100 yards long and 20 feet deep, where there was a pool with a “backward” flowing current.
The search for Phillips was one of the more complex and lengthy ones in Delta County Search and Rescue’s history, according to the news release.
Searchers devoted more than 500 hours and drew in resources from Delta County and beyond, among them, underwater and aerial drones, sonar, dogs, multiple teams, fixed-wing aircraft and the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.
Taylor and SAR Cmdr. Randy Toltz thanked everyone who helped.
“We’re really pleased with the effort Delta County Search and Rescue put into this and the amount of hours they put into it in all kinds of weather,” Taylor said, adding he is grateful to all supporting agencies.
“Everyone, at drop of hat, came to help when asked,” he said.
Taylor extended condolences to Phillips’ family.
“We’re sorry for their loss but are happy they were able to find some kind of closure with locating Mr. Phillips,” he said.
The Delta County SAR is an all-volunteer organization. To donate or volunteer, contact Toltz at sar@deltacountyco.go. Donations made payable to the attention of Delta County SAR can be dropped off at or mailed to the DCSO, 555 Palmer St., Delta, CO, 81416.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
