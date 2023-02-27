A person fishing on the Gunnison River this past weekend discovered a body in the water, which was later confirmed as that of missing duck hunter Wayne Phillips.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Feb. 27, announced the discovery in a news release. Phillips, 51, of Montrose, had been missing since Dec. 21, 2022.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

