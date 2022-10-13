Annual fall leaf pickup starts in November; leaf bags go on sale Oct. 17

The City of Montrose will begin its annual fall leaf cleanup on Monday, Nov. 7.
In preparation for the service, beginning Monday, Oct. 7, the city will begin selling bundles of leaf bags for the annual cleanup. The bundles, which contain four leaf bags each, are available for $1 at Montrose City Hall, located at 433 S. First St., or at the Public Works office at 1121 64.50 Road. Any brand of clear leaf bag is acceptable for pickup.
Residents can fill the bags with leaves and place them curbside for pickup by city crews. Public Works staff will be making weekly sweeps across the city during this period. If you would like to schedule your pickup for a specific date, please call public works at 970-240-1480.
This free pickup service is available to all City of Montrose utility customers. City crews will begin collecting bags on Monday, Nov.7, and continue until the cleanup ends Thursday, Dec.1.
The city reminds residents never to rake leaves into the street or city storm drains.
In accordance with Section 3-7-2 of the City of Montrose Municipal Code, “no person shall release or cause to be released into the storm drainage system any discharge that is not composed entirely of uncontaminated stormwater.”
Common stormwater contaminants include leaves, grass clippings, tree limbs, brush, soil, rocks or debris that result from yard maintenance or land clearing operations.
