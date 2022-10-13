Annual fall leaf pickup starts in November; leaf bags go on sale Oct. 17

The city will sell leaf bags for $1 per bundle starting Oct. 17. Annual leaf clean up begins Nov. 7. (Submitted photo/City of Montrose)

The City of Montrose will begin its annual fall leaf cleanup on Monday, Nov. 7.

In preparation for the service, beginning Monday, Oct. 7, the city will begin selling bundles of leaf bags for the annual cleanup. The bundles, which contain four leaf bags each, are available for $1 at Montrose City Hall, located at 433 S. First St., or at the Public Works office at 1121 64.50 Road. Any brand of clear leaf bag is acceptable for pickup. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?