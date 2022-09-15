Mike Simpson, Lu Anne Tyrrell and Susan Kienholz are three of four artists whose work is featured at the upcoming Friends of the Ute Indian Museum annual art show. The show also features gourd artist Marsha Norton. It opens Sept. 24. (Submitted photo)
'Forest Deer' by Lu Anne Tyrrell is an example of the type of mixed-media and photography artwork she creates. (Courtesy photo/Lu Anne Tyrrell)
Friends of the Ute Indian Museum will open their third annual Chipeta Art Show on Saturday, Sept. 24, in conjunction with the 2022 Culture Fest at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose.
The show will hang through December and 20% of all sales will be donated back to the museum.
Featured artists are Susan Kienholz, watercolorist and oil painter; Mike Simpson, watercolorist and owner of the former Simpson Gallery; Marsha Norton, Native American gourd artist, and Lu Anne Tyrrell, mixed-media and photography.
Culture Fest is hosted by the museum and the Hispanic Affairs Project from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Sept. 24, to celebrate diversity. The event is free, with many activities and discussions on tap.
