Staff Report

Friends of the Ute Indian Museum will open their third annual Chipeta Art Show on Saturday, Sept. 24, in conjunction with the 2022 Culture Fest at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose.



Tags

