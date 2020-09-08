The San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference will be held Sept. 21 — 23.
The program, emceed by Anthony Poponi, takes place through virtual morning sessions, two in-person field tours and an online happy hour. The conference sessions can be attended from offices and homes anywhere in the world with internet connection.
Chris Caskey of Delta Brick & Climate, is the keynote speaker, whose address is Sept. 21, during the welcome happy hour. The late afternoon event will include games and music by the musical duo You Knew Me When.
On Tuesday morning, Sept. 22, three short presentations and one panel discussion will focus on adaptive capacity, with thought-provoking discussions of how the mining and reclamation community can plan for success in an uncertain world.
Presenters and panelists will share experiences and insights about approaches to adaptive management and risk assessment. They will give real-world examples of how to respond to changing conditions, pivot to take advantage of trends, and adapt effectively to disruptions in dynamic times, marked by shifting global markets, pandemics and climate change.
On Wednesday morning, Sept. 23, three more short presentations and another panel discussion will focus on changing water quality regulations. Both mornings will include more games, music and interviews with companies involved in mining, reclamation and water studies in the San Juan Mountains.
On Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, in-person field tours will be offered to conference registrants who are in the Ouray-Telluride area. Newmont Mining will host both guided tours, one at the Idarado Mine Bulkhead in Telluride and the other at the Idarado historic site on Red Mountain Pass.
The San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference is organized by Mountain Studies Institute, San Miguel Watershed Coalition, Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, and Headwaters Alliance.
This year’s event is sponsored by CDM Smith, Heritage Environmental Services, Ouray Silver Mines, and SLR, as well as ACZ Laboratories, HDR and Linkan Engineering.
For information and to register, go online.
To mega-money-minded men, ‘practical’ (including human and environment friendly) solutions will always be predicated on economic ‘reality’, the latter which is mostly created and entrenched according to industry interests, including mining. Indeed, for a leader to try reworking this corpocratic ‘reality’ would seriously risk his/her own governance, however a landslide election victory he/she may have won.
Thus protest actions—including young activist lawsuits against negligent governments—are, sadly, quite needed. Hats off to all of the brave latter.
Meanwhile, it's undoubtedly convenient for, as a good example, the fossil fuel industry to have such a large portion of car-dependent mainstream society simply too exhausted and preoccupied with just barely feeding and housing their families on a substandard, if not below the poverty line, income to criticize the former for the great damage it’s doing to our planet’s natural environment and therefore our health, particularly when that damage may not be immediately observable.
