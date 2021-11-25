This time last week, Bobbie and Kevin Kuns and the other members of the Montrose Community Dinner board were getting a little nervous. They had 2,000 turkey dinners to prepare for delivery and pick-up — and they were short on the volunteers who make the annual Thanksgiving dinner a success year after year.
That changed, as Montrose again came through for others. So many showed up to help with prep work, packaging and delivery that organizers had to send some folks home.
“We actually had too many volunteers,” board president Bobbie Kuns said. “I would like to apologize to those who showed up who we had to turn away.”
Kuns said that at first, organizers thought they could run two serving lines for the yearly Thanksgiving Friends Dinner, but then determined they could not, so fewer people were needed.
“Everyone who is here is great. They’re all happy. They’re all working really hard,” she said.
Volunteer Sarah Smith, who with Bill Ramsey helped direct delivery drivers arriving to the fairgrounds to collect meals, said she was giving back.
“These guys have rescued me from the doldrums several times,” she said.
“It’s nice to be able to help out and smile at strangers,” Smith added.
“I’m single and didn’t have anything else to do today,” said Ramsey, who headed out after getting Thanksgiving greeting calls from his children. “I said, ‘This is what I’m going to do’ and they said, ‘Great!’”
At the other side of Friendship Hall, Kevin Kuns oversaw the boys soccer team and many other volunteers ferrying out bagged meals for the waiting line of delivery drivers. He provided each driver with a list of recipients matching the number of meals that were placed in their waiting vehicles.
“We started delivering meals when my son was in high school on the soccer team,” driver Kristy Van Allen said. “Our daughter, this will now be her first year. We’re just teaching them it’s a good thing to be kind to people.”
Van Allen’s daughter was inside Friendship Hall filling trays while her family drove them to grateful neighbors.
All the efforts were well-received.
“I volunteered to do this years ago several times and was never called, but that was before all this stuff,” said Lorelei Stephens, referring to the pandemic.
“ … It’s so heartwarming to know that you don’t have to go out amongst the crowds. We all miss that, but we don’t want to take the chance.”
Stephens thanked volunteer Blaine Hall as he walked onto her porch and hand-delivered her dinner. Usually on duty as the Montrose chief of police, Hall chose a different way to serve on Thanksgiving Day and brought along his wife Melissa and one of their sons.
“The people who volunteer, I so admire them,” Stephens said.
Phil Smith drove to Friendship Hall to pick up his own meals — he said a kitchen renovation made pulling off a Thanksgiving feast at his own home a bit too hard this year.
“I was told the food’s really good and we’re in a little disarray in our kitchen, so it’s too difficult to fix a meal,” he said. “It’s really great.”
Tana Etheridge was glad to see Hall and his family when they arrived at her door with turkey and all the trimmings.
“I think it’s great for us who can’t get out. With COVID and everything, it’s a good deal, good service,” she said.
This year’s community-wide feed is the second of the dinner’s nearly 30 years to have been all-mobile. Traditionally, diners fill Friendship Hall to the beams and enjoy a sit-down meal, complete with door prizes and entertainment — plus the camaraderie only possible through face-to-face contact. But last year, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions precluded large indoor gatherings. This year, spiking cases caused the board to again decide on a pick-up/delivery dinner.
“The first challenge we had was making that decision, because we really had wanted to be live, but with Montrose County (case numbers), we just couldn’t do it,” Bobbie Kuns said.
After last year, no one was expecting a mobile affair to again be necessary, but, said Kevin Kuns, 2020 afforded a learning experience.
This time, delivery drivers all arrived a few hours before the lines opened for those picking up meals to-go, and that kept things flowing better.
“Last year we got a lot of practice. The mistake we made last year and we fixed last year is all the cars wrapped all the way to the McDonald’s. You had two people in line that were there to deliver (to others). The next person was there to pick up food (for self). This year, we separated those on purpose. That really helped a lot,” Kevin said.
“We staggered them a little bit for pick-up time and that seemed to work really well,” Bobbie said.
“ … It’s been amazing. Cross your fingers that we can have it live next year.”
Montrose Community Dinners always serves its Thanksgiving meal for free. Donations help the organization do that. These can be made at montrosecommunitydinners.com or mailed to: Montrose Community Dinners, P.O. Box 3540, Montrose CO 81402.