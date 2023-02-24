Are you interested in joining the Montrose Farmers Market this summer? Are you a local farmer, rancher, producer, artisan, or prepared food vendor looking to connect with your community?
Join the annual vendor meeting on Wednesday, March 1, from 6 - 8 p.m. in the Centennial Meeting Room (entrance on Centennial Plaza, 433 South First St.). This meeting will cover everything new and returning vendors need to know for a successful market season, including the application process, rules and regulations, summer calendar of events, and tips for new vendors getting started. This meeting is encouraged for all new and returning vendors.
The Montrose Farmers Market has served the community with local produce and goods for 45 years since its founding in 1978. The market is well established with farmers, producers, artisans, and prepared food vendors from the Western Slope and is one of the only year-round markets in the region.
The Winter Market is currently in operation every other week and you can find seasonal favorites such as winter greens, potatoes, winter squashes, garlic, onions, local beef, pork, eggs, jams, and locally roasted coffee beans, as well as locally made artisan products like handmade jewelry, wooden cutting boards, beeswax candles, seasonally scented candles, and natural soaps.
