Are you interested in joining the Montrose Farmers Market this summer? Are you a local farmer, rancher, producer, artisan, or prepared food vendor looking to connect with your community?

Join the annual vendor meeting on Wednesday, March 1, from 6 - 8 p.m. in the Centennial Meeting Room (entrance on Centennial Plaza, 433 South First St.). This meeting will cover everything new and returning vendors need to know for a successful market season, including the application process, rules and regulations, summer calendar of events, and tips for new vendors getting started. This meeting is encouraged for all new and returning vendors.



