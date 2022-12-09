Anonymous Santa surprises charity with gift drop

Hank Guerra was floored when he walked into a locked building next to the Lighthouse overnight emergency shelter.
Someone had been inside. A check of key-holders came up empty. So Guerra and his wife, Bobbie, who operates Angels for the Needy, had one thing to say.
Thank you.
Whoever dropped by overnight took nothing, but instead, left bags of children’s gifts just in time for Angels for the Needy’s Christmas event set for Saturday morning, Dec. 10. Angels for the Needy has been taking donated gifts and earlier in the week, began setting up for the holiday party for kids.
“When we opened up that door to start unloading the (donated) gifts, the tree we had already set up had six bags full of gifts and no one knows where they came from,” Hank said. “I called everyone with a key. None of us had let anybody in. It’s a miracle in itself.”
Bobbie also racked her brain for an explanation as to how the mystery donor accessed the building. The door shuts and locks if it is not propped open and someone on the premises would have noticed an open door, she believes. She doesn’t know who did it, but she knows what it means.
“I think it’s a blessing. Whoever it is, I want to say thank you for the blessing. That’s what this is supposed to be about, not for self-glorification,” Bobbie said.
Hank and Bobbie help run the Lighthouse emergency overnight shelter, which operates under a lease agreement with the city and Tuxedo Corn Co. next door to the small yellow building where Angels for the Needy is hosting the children’s Christmas party.
Angels for the Needy is a separate ministry Bobbie heads up. She collects clothing, items and gifts to help those in need year-round, and shares the bounty with other organizations. For this year’s Christmas party, she has about 25 families coming in to enjoy a DJ, pictures with Santa, stockings with goodies, treats, and a child’s gift to take home for Christmas.
The surprise donation means there are now six more gifts to brighten the holiday of children who might not otherwise receive anything.
Garey Martinez, who sits on the Lighthouse board as well as running his own ministry, Shepherd’s Hand, said he had an explanation: “Santa.”
Hank Guerra was going with that, too. “We don’t know what to think of it other than as a blessing from God,” he said. “Santa put them under the tree, that’s the only thing I can figure.”
The Guerras stressed that nothing in the building had been tampered with and nothing taken from it.
“They just dropped things off. They didn’t touch anything. We couldn’t tell anybody had even been in the room. The only hing there were those bags and they were placed up under the tree. I’m in awe,” Hank said.
“I would like to say, whoever they are, God bless you. Angels come in many, many forms,” Bobbie said.
“It’s all God, I know that. First and foremost, without Him, nothing would be possible,” she added.
“This is too awesome to make up. That just goes to show you, there’s still good in the world,” said Hank.
“Angels for the Needy sends their gratitude and a billion thank-yous. We don’t know how you did it, but thank you. That’s all we can say.
“We give all the glory to God first and foremost, but we can see God through people like you and that’s what it’s all about.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.