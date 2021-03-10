An Alamosa man has been arrested in connection with the investigation involving human remains located in the San Luis Valley and missing persons cases in late 2020, while suspect Adre Baroz faces additional charges.
On March 8, an arrest warrant was issued for Francisco Ramirez, 38, of Alamosa, for three counts of tampering with deceased human remains and accessory after the fact, and one count of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the homicides of Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte, Selena Esquibel of Alamosa, and Xavier Zeven Garcia of Saguache.
The 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that Baroz faces additional charges of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains related to the murder of Garcia. Baroz has already been charged in the murders of Martinez, Shayla Hammel and Esquibel. Baroz continues to be held at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.
The only official identifications made in the San Luis Valley human remains investigation include Martinez and Hammel.
Information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation
