Anthony Russo chosen for city council vacancy

Montrose City Council on Tuesday chose Anthony Russo to fill the vacant District II seat on the council. Russo was appointed on a vote of 3 - 1, according to an announcement from the city Tuesday night.
Russo will fill the seat left vacant by Dave Bowman, who resigned effective May 3.
Because of the Memorial Day holiday, the council held its work session Tuesday morning to interview three candidates, Russo, Jeff Rice, and Edward J. Ulibarri who each were eligible to serve in the district. Rice received one vote to join the council.
As set forth by the City Charter, the council formally votes to appoint a replacement within 30 days of a vacancy.
To fill the vacancy in the District II City Council seat, applications were accepted only from residents residing within the district.
City Councilors Barbara Bynum, Dave Frank, Doug Glaspell and David Reed all thanked the applicants for taking the time to apply for the vacancy and interest in public service.
In accordance with the charter, the District II seat will be on the ballot for the 2022 General Municipal Election.
Russo is the second to be appointed to a city council vacancy in recent months. Reed was appointed to fill the seat left vacant after Roy Anderson stepped down for family reasons.
Information from city press release.
