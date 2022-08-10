Anya Hinkle brings folk and bluegrass to Healthy Rhythm

Folk/bluegrass singer and songwriter Anya Hinkle will play at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery Friday, Aug. 12, with Troy Robey, her bassist and cousin.
Born in the Appalachian mountains of Virginia, Anya’s music is steeped in the tones of folk and bluegrass and seasoned by travels across the world with her vivid storytelling, vibrant musicianship, and arresting honesty.
She began her recording career in 2007 with an album called Old Time Duets for the Virginia Heritage label The Crooked Road before moving to Asheville, North Carolina, where she founded the bands Dehlia Low (Rebel Records) and Tellico (Organic Records). Anya released the first full-length album under her own name, Eden And Her Borderlands, in July 2021 on Organic Records.
She won the MerleFest Chris Austin Song Contest and was a finalist in the Hazel Dickens Songwriting Competition in 2019 for her song “Ballad of Zona Abston” and was runner-up in the International Acoustic Music Awards in 2022 for her song “Hills of Swannanoa.”
Anya tours regionally and nationally all over the US as well as extensively in Japan and Europe. She has played stages at MerleFest, Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, La Roche Bluegrass Festival (France), Bristol Rhythm & Roots, and has supported/performed with Mipso, John Doyle, Malcolm Holcombe, The Steel Wheels and many others. She has recorded some 10 albums in various collaborations both in the US and Japan, and is currently working on her second studio album under her name, slated for release in 2023.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday (doors at 7 p.m.), at Healthy Rhythm, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advance purchase is recommended: $17 in advance or $20 on day of show. Tickets: bit.ly/3N0qr3X
There are no refunds or exchanges for this concert. All sales are final. The only exception to this policy is if an event is cancelled. In the event of cancellation, purchases will be honored when the concert is rescheduled. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled event, your purchase will be refunded at the point of service minus any fees that may apply.
Healthy Rhythm Music Services (HRMS) is an arm of Healthy Rhythm Creative Group. The mission of HRMS is to identify, manage, enhance and promote indie artists and bands who have a deep commitment to a career in music as their primary focus.
Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery (HRAG) is a key component of Healthy Rhythm Creative Group. The primary focus of HRAG is art and music. The gallery affords diverse individuals a user-friendly space to create, exhibit, and sell a variety of artwork. The gallery also houses an intimate live performance venue. Info: www.healthyrhythm.net
— Information from Healthy Rhythm and Dreamspider Publicity.
