Application open for rec trails committee

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is requesting applications for upcoming openings on the Colorado Recreational Trails Committee.
The committee advises the Parks and Wildlife Commission and CPW on matters pertaining to trails, their use, extent, location, and funding. Members of the committee review, score, and rank grant applications to formulate funding recommendations for state trail grant programs.
The 11 committee members are volunteers: one from each of Colorado’s eight congressional districts, two at-large representatives, and one Great Outdoors Colorado representative. They serve four-year terms (unless filling the remainder of an unexpired term) and may be reappointed to a second, four-year term.
The following representative positions based on Colorado’s congressional districts are open:
• Congressional District 3
• Congressional District 4
• Congressional District 6
• Congressional District 8
In keeping with Federal Recreational Trails Program requirements and the commission’s Recreational Trails Committee Policy, the committee shall include in its membership representation a broad spectrum of trail users.
Committee members should be proponents of all trail recreation activities with unbiased judgement toward both motorized and non-motorized uses. Committee members will be chosen based on the candidate’s qualifications, overall skills, outdoor recreational interests, and leadership qualities.
CPW seeks to maintain a balance between non-motorized and motorized representation on the State Trails Committee. The preferred candidates will have a varied trails background with experience and knowledge to represent a wide variety of trail interests with the goal of working cooperatively for trails and greenways throughout the state.
How to apply:
• To be considered, applicants must reside in the appropriate congressional district.
