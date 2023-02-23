Application period for Colorado big game licenses begins March 1

The application period for big game licenses begins March 1. (Wayne D. Lewis/CPW)

Hunters hoping to draw a big game license in Colorado in 2023 are urged to review the changes in license requirements and fees in the 2023 Colorado Big Game brochure prior to the March 1 opening of the primary draw application period (March 1 - April 4 at 8 p.m.) 

Hunters are encouraged to submit their applications early to avoid complications or delays. Get prepared ahead of time so that if problems do arise, CPW staff members have ample time to assist you.



