Montrose city councilors are accepting applications for a council seat vacancy following the announcement that Roy Anderson is stepping down on April 7.
The deadline to apply for the vacant seat is Thursday, April 22, at 6 p.m.
As set forth by the city charter, the Montrose City Council will formally vote to appoint a replacement for the council’s District III later this spring.
The last council vacancy occurred in 2017. The procedure used to fill vacancies on the city council is the same as the process used to appoint new members to the city’s planning commission and the Historic Preservation Commission.
Applicants are asked to fill out an application and submit a letter of interest to the council. The council will then interview potential candidates before holding a formal vote to appoint a new councilor.
As the council has done in filling past vacancies, applications will be accepted from individuals residing anywhere within the city to serve on the council's at-large seat, rather than only accepting applications from the council district with the vacancy.
During the appointment process on May 4, applicants for the District III seat will be considered first. If the at-large seat becomes vacant, all remaining applicants will be considered for appointment to the at-large seat. Both the District III and at-large seats will be on the ballot for the 2022 municipal election.
Visit CityofMontrose.org/CityCouncil to get more details and to download an application or visit City Hall at 433 South First Street. For more information call 970-240-1422 or email the city clerk’s office at cityclerk@ci.montrose.co.us
