Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Great Outdoors Colorado are collaborating to fund coalitions working to protect Colorado’s land, water, and wildlife through the Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative.
Governor Jared Polis signed the executive order creating the initiative at the opening of Fishers Peak State Park last October. CPW, in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and the Colorado Outdoor Partnership (CO-OP), is leading an effort to advance conservation and recreation for our public and private lands and waters in a manner that ensures our communities are healthy, livable and prosperous for future generations.
This funding program will support new and existing coalitions who will collaborate with the CO-OP and are committed to the following:
• Conserving wildlife and natural resources
• Ensuring sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities
• Convening a broad representation of outdoor related interests
“We are pleased to advance this important, collaborative effort,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “It will bring stakeholders together from across the spectrum of the outdoors to lead local and statewide planning that balances the conservation of our state’s tremendous natural resources with the outdoor recreation experiences that we all value in Colorado.”
The funding application is available online at OutdoorPartnershipsSpring2021. Applications are due May 20. Awards announcements will be made by the end of June. For more information, including application instructions and templates for a timeline and budget, please see the Regional Partnerships Initiative page at cpw.state.co.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.