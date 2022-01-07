Applications for the next three-year program to study for the ministry are now available from the Spiritual Development Institute, the school of the Spiritual Awareness Center. This in-depth program prepares the student for entering any branch of ministry with a firm foundation in spiritual education, ethics, and commitment to service. Upon graduation students may apply for ordination through the Spiritual Awareness Center.
Classes will be online utilizing email, Zoom meetings, and discussions. Students are expected to submit weekly homework assignments. The application deadline is Jan. 21 with classes beginning the first week of February.
“This is a great study program for those people who have been called to serve as a minister to others,” said Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald, Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute. “The classes are designed to broaden the student’s understanding of the nature of spirituality, the basic beliefs of the world’s religions, what it means to be a disciple, and the ethics of ministry, among other important subjects.”
Class information is available at www.spiritaware.org under the Spiritual Development Institute. A nonrefundable fee of $10 is required with the application, together with a resume, and two letters of recommendation. Call Macdonald at 970-252-0908 for more information about how to apply.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone