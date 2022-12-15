More than $50,000 in educational scholarships from Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) is now available for local students and adults pursuing higher education.

The co-op’s annual scholarship program opened this month, and the deadline to apply is March 1, 2023. Applicants must be dependents of a DMEA member or members themselves. 



