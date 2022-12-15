More than $50,000 in educational scholarships from Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) is now available for local students and adults pursuing higher education.
The co-op’s annual scholarship program opened this month, and the deadline to apply is March 1, 2023. Applicants must be dependents of a DMEA member or members themselves.
DMEA offers a variety of scholarships to support students pursuing both traditional and non-traditional education:
$3,000 High School Graduate: Awarded to one graduate from Cedaredge, Olathe, a non-traditional school in either Delta County or Montrose County; two graduates from Delta High School; two graduates from North Fork High School, and three graduates from Montrose High School.
$2,000 Continuing Education: Awarded to three students who are currently enrolled full-time in an accredited post-high school educational institution.
$2,000 Colorado Mesa University, Montrose Campus: Awarded to two students who are planning to attend or are currently enrolled full-time in Colorado Mesa University - Montrose Campus.
$2,000 Technical College of the Rockies: Awarded to two students who are planning to attend or are currently enrolled full-time in the Technical College of the Rockies.
$2,000 Line Worker: Awarded to two students currently enrolled in a line worker school. Preference points will be given to applicants who are DMEA members or dependents of DMEA members.
$3,000 Guzman Energy Character Award: Awarded to one high school graduate planning to enroll full-time in a college university, community college or vocational/technical school who demonstrates superb strength of character.
DMEA awards all scholarships based on academic performance, extra-curricular and community activities, future goals, and an assigned essay. Incomplete or late applications cannot be considered. Applicants must be dependents of a DMEA member or a member themselves. The application process is administered by the Montrose Community Foundation and all applications must be submitted online at https://www.dmea.com/scholarships.
DMEA’s scholarship program is funded by the co-op’s unclaimed capital credit fund and its wholesale power provider, Guzman Energy.
The cooperative business model ensures that excess margins remaining after all expenses have been paid are returned to the DMEA members as capital credits.
If any of these credits remain unclaimed, they are transferred to the unclaimed capital credit fund and used for charitable and educational purposes, like DMEA’s scholarship program.
For more information, visit www.dmea.com and review the scholarship information and application located under the community tab, or contact DMEA at 877-687-3632.
