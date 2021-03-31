Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The Gayle Clarke Memorial Scholarship, in collaboration with The Montrose County Democratic Party, is accepting applications for the Gayle Clarke Memorial Scholarship. Graduating Montrose County High School seniors can now apply.
Clarke was known for her exceptional character, integrity, hard work and an ardent belief in giving back to the community by volunteering. She was a lifelong Democrat and was instrumental to the Montrose County Democratic Party and the Jane Jefferson’s. She had a passion for knowledge and education and had a strong belief in the standards of the democratic process. She was a leader, organizer, mediator, mentor, and friend to all.
The annual scholarship was established to reward and encourage graduating seniors in Montrose County each year who are demonstrating both democratic ideals and active involvement in their community and school. The scholarships will be awarded to the deserving students who put forth strong effort scholastically, give back to their community through community service and show leadership and dedication through involvement in extracurricular activities.
The first-place winner is awarded a $2,000 scholarship and the second-place winner is awarded a $1,000 scholarship. These are non-renewable scholarships. These scholarships are applicable to any university, community college, or vocational school.
Entry deadline is 5 p.m. May 3. Scholarships award decisions will be made by May 14.
Apply now at https://montrosedeocrats.org/2021-scholarship or pick up a scholarship application at the Montrose County Democratic Headquarters at 11 S. Townsend Ave. Montrose, Tuesday through Thursdays, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.