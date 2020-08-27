Applications are now being accepted for Montrose U Leadership, a program designed to develop leadership skills and community knowledge among residents.

Anyone living or working in Montrose County with a strong desire to learn about the community and shape its future is eligible to apply. Applications are due by Sept.18.

The City of Montrose facilitates the Montrose U Leadership program with strong support from Montrose County. County Commissioner Sue Hansen has been instrumental in teaching class members leadership principles in years past and will be helping class members again this year.

Montrose U Leadership is a nine-month course that begins in October with a two-day retreat and ends in May with a graduation ceremony. Class tuition is $600 and includes access to the personality assessment, a tour of the state capitol to meet legislators, and opportunities to be introduced to and mentored by Montrose U alumni. Classes will be held for a full day, once a month at locations throughout Montrose.

Members will learn the history of the Uncompahgre Valley, including the leadership, vision, and innovations it took for Montrose to become what it is today. Attendees will discuss local challenges and accomplishments in education, healthcare, water rights, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries.

Class members will meet local government leaders including Montrose City Council, Montrose County Commissioners, and their state representative and senator.

Learn more at CityofMontrose.org/Leadership

Tags

Load comments