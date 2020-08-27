Applications are now being accepted for Montrose U Leadership, a program designed to develop leadership skills and community knowledge among residents.
Anyone living or working in Montrose County with a strong desire to learn about the community and shape its future is eligible to apply. Applications are due by Sept.18.
The City of Montrose facilitates the Montrose U Leadership program with strong support from Montrose County. County Commissioner Sue Hansen has been instrumental in teaching class members leadership principles in years past and will be helping class members again this year.
Montrose U Leadership is a nine-month course that begins in October with a two-day retreat and ends in May with a graduation ceremony. Class tuition is $600 and includes access to the personality assessment, a tour of the state capitol to meet legislators, and opportunities to be introduced to and mentored by Montrose U alumni. Classes will be held for a full day, once a month at locations throughout Montrose.
Members will learn the history of the Uncompahgre Valley, including the leadership, vision, and innovations it took for Montrose to become what it is today. Attendees will discuss local challenges and accomplishments in education, healthcare, water rights, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries.
Class members will meet local government leaders including Montrose City Council, Montrose County Commissioners, and their state representative and senator.
Learn more at CityofMontrose.org/Leadership
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.