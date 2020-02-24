The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet April 21, at the San Miguel County Courthouse in Telluride to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of county judge for San Miguel County. The vacancy will be created on June 6, 2020, by the retirement of Judge Susanne J. Ross.
To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of San Miguel County at the time of investiture and have graduated high school or attained the equivalent of a high school education as indicated by the Department of Education, based upon the record made on the General Education Development test. The annual salary for this position is $49,738, and it is a 30 percent position. The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent county judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of four years.
Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Brian D. Boatright, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Tammy Carroll, 1200 N. Grand Ave., Montrose, CO 81401. Applications also are available on the court’s home page at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm.
The completed application must be emailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. March 30. Late applications will not be considered.
Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. March 23.
The members of the nominating commission for the 7thJudicial District are: Leah Gates of Ridgway, William Masters of Telluride, Eric McPhail of Gunnison, Anna Cooling of Montrose, Cynthia Dozier of Lake City, and Bradley Harding of Paonia. This commission has one vacancy.
