Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program application period, now until Oct. 10/

The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program (CWHP) is a statewide program that offers funding opportunities to landowners who wish to protect wildlife habitat on their property, and/or provide wildlife-related recreation access to the public.



