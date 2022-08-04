Purchase Access

The application period is now open for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy. The academy starts Wednesday, Oct. 5, and will continue for 12 weeks with a graduation ceremony in December.

“The academy is a great way for residents to learn more about the way the Montrose County Sheriff's Office helps protect and serve our community," said Sgt. Steve Gustin. "This hands-on experience provides participants knowledge of procedures, policies, and information on supporting agencies including both dispatch and the posse.”



