The application period is now open for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy. The academy starts Wednesday, Oct. 5, and will continue for 12 weeks with a graduation ceremony in December.
“The academy is a great way for residents to learn more about the way the Montrose County Sheriff's Office helps protect and serve our community," said Sgt. Steve Gustin. "This hands-on experience provides participants knowledge of procedures, policies, and information on supporting agencies including both dispatch and the posse.”
The classes will be held for 12 weeks, every Wednesday, from 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Training will take place at the MCSO — 1200 N. Grand Ave. — in the conference room.
Applicants must be at least 18.
The comprehensive instruction will cover a wide variety of law enforcement issues each week including the following: Sheriff’s Posse, Traffic Stops, DUI Investigation, Response to Resistance, Investigations, Crime Scene and Evidence Collection, Less Lethal, Records & Civil Process, Reception, Victim Services, Procurement, Peer Support, Drug Investigations, Recruitment and Hiring, Field Training Program, K9, SWAT, WestCo Dispatch, and Detentions.
Applications are available online or in person at the MCSO (1200 North Grand) during regular business hours. For more information, contact Gustin at 970-252-4023 or sgustin@montrosecounty.net.
