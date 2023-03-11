The Montrose County Democratic Party welcomes graduating seniors from Montrose County to apply for the annual Gayle Clarke Memorial Scholarship.
The annual, non-renewable scholarship is for $2,000.
All eligible seniors, regardless of gender identity or political affiliation, are welcome to apply. Applicants must be a 2023 graduating senior attending a school in Montrose County; have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.75; plan to attend a post-secondary institution in the fall of 2023, and show community and extracurricular involvement.
The application must include a resume detailing academic and work history, community service and extracurricular involvement; two letters of recommendation (one academic and one community), and the answers to two essay questions: "What does the concept of democracy mean to you?" ( two pages maximum), and "Which past U.S. president has inspired you the most and why?" (one page maximum).
Physical applications can be mailed to Gayle Clarke Scholarship, P.O. Box 1805, Montrose, CO 81402 and must be mailed in time to arrive before the deadline. A PDF can be emailed to GCMSCHOL@gmail.com (put “Gayle Clarke Scholarship” in the subject line and be sure to include all necessary attachments in a single email.)
The scholarship was established in memory of Clarke, who was known for her character, integrity, hard work and belief in volunteerism. The lifelong Democrat was instrumental to the party and the Jane Jefferson Democratic Club, which with the local party and Clarke’s family established the scholarship.
