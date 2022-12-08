Valley Food Partnership of Montrose announces applications for its 2023 Cultivating Farmers & Ranchers that Thrive program are open, now through Jan. 15, 2023.

Valley Food Partnership, VFP, is using a three-year USDA Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Development Program Grant to help cultivate a network of local food producers on the Western Slope. The Cultivating Farmers & Ranchers that Thrive program, or CFRT, welcomed its first cohort at the start of this year.



