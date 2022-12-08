Valley Food Partnership of Montrose announces applications for its 2023 Cultivating Farmers & Ranchers that Thrive program are open, now through Jan. 15, 2023.
Valley Food Partnership, VFP, is using a three-year USDA Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Development Program Grant to help cultivate a network of local food producers on the Western Slope. The Cultivating Farmers & Ranchers that Thrive program, or CFRT, welcomed its first cohort at the start of this year.
The program supports beginning farmers and ranchers with access to holistic management education, from water conservation, soil health, business planning and seasonal educational offerings, to local mentorship and internship opportunities. The CFRT participants also receive access to the Western Colorado Soil Health Food and Farm Forum, other special agricultural events and several farm and ranch tours throughout the year.
The program is committed to supporting Hispanic, low-income, veterans and specialty crop producers in their efforts to find a place in agriculture, and aims to provide guidance in creating and sustaining viable farm businesses.
