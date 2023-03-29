April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month — and Coloradans have yet to change behavior behind the wheel

(Courtesy graphic/CDOT)

Responding to a text message, turning to talk to a passenger, or reaching for a french fry may seem harmless, but this dangerous driving behavior accounted for 65 fatal crashes across Colorado in 2021.

April marks Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and CDOT is urging Coloradans to drop distractions behind the wheel and focus on the road instead. 



