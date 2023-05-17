Aquatic nuisance species roadside inspection program expanded after successful pilot year

A CPW employee decontaminates a boat. (Submitted photo/CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding its aquatic nuisance species roadside inspection program to more locations and days in 2023 following a successful pilot year that saw 26 boats intercepted with highly destructive invasive mussels.

Year-to-year increases in mussel-fouled watercraft entering Colorado led CPW, through legislation, to experiment with expanding its watercraft inspection and decontamination program to include temporary roadside inspection stations.



