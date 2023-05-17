Aquatic nuisance species roadside inspection program expanded after successful pilot year

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding its aquatic nuisance species roadside inspection program to more locations and days in 2023 following a successful pilot year that saw 26 boats intercepted with highly destructive invasive mussels.
Year-to-year increases in mussel-fouled watercraft entering Colorado led CPW, through legislation, to experiment with expanding its watercraft inspection and decontamination program to include temporary roadside inspection stations.
In 2022, CPW, in collaboration with Colorado State Patrol Port of Entry Staff and the Colorado Department of Transportation, led three inspection events at the Loma Port of Entry, which were highly successful. A total of 138 watercraft were inspected, 60 were decontaminated and 26 were confirmed to have adult mussels.
“While the vast majority of mussel-fouled boats entering Colorado are coming from Lake Powell, there are an increasing number of waters in surrounding states infested with invasive mussels,” said Robert Walters, CPW’s ANS program manager. “Recent detections like those in western South Dakota have only heightened the risk of mussel-fouled watercraft entering the state.”
Invasive zebra and quagga mussels are destructive to both fisheries and water infrastructure because fish do not typically eat them and they attach themselves to docks, rocks, shorelines and boats and clog pipes and pumps that supply fresh water to cities and towns across the state.
“For year two of this pilot program, CPW is looking towards other ports of entry and welcome centers to implement single-day check stations similar to the first year of the pilot program,” Walters said. “The intent of this effort is to provide valuable data that will broadly inform the future application of this roadside ANS inspection program in Colorado.”
CPW will be expanding roadside ANS inspection operations to seven additional locations in 2023, with operations occurring in two different locations on each event date.
ANS Roadside Check Stations in 2023
May 19 - Cortez Port of Entry and Julesburg Welcome Center
June 23 - Dinosaur Welcome Center and Lamar Port of Entry
July 28 - Alamosa Welcome Center and Trinidad Port of Entry
August 25 - Dinosaur Welcome Center and Burlington Welcome Center
September 22 - Cortez Port of Entry and Julesburg Welcome Center
Walters said that CPW will always remain vigilant in the fight against mussels.
“Mussels aren’t going away. However, by continuing our preventative watercraft inspection program Colorado can continue to set an example in the West and keep our waters clear of highly destructive invasive species.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone