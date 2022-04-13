Area boat ramps opening; check craft for invasive mussels and keep drought in mind

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the National Park Service are, respectively, opening area boat ramps this week on waters they manage.
CPW is opening Crawford State Park and Sweitzer State Park for boating season at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 16.
The NPS is resuming boat ramp operations for the season on Blue Mesa Reservoir, Curecanti National Recreation Area, on Friday, April 15.
• CPW: Crawford and Sweitzer
Boat ramps will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until mid-May before transitioning to summer hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Crawford Reservoir is located south of the town of Crawford in Delta County just off Colorado Highway 92. Sweitzer Lake is located south of the town of Delta just off U.S. Highway 50.
Boaters must be sure their boats are clean, drained and dried before going to the aquatic nuisance species (ANS) station at each park. Boaters with a green seal are responsible for presenting their receipt. CPW has already discovered three boats carrying ANS this year after recent trips to Lake Powell.
“Our water levels at Crawford are currently better than they were at opening in 2021,” said park ranger Scott Rist. “We are projecting to fill the reservoir this year. You never really know how long it will be full, but we should have really good boating through August this year.”
Visitors at Crawford State Park should be aware of construction on the Clear Fork Campground, which is projected to open in early June with 20 new full hookup sites.
Sweitzer Lake was built solely for recreation. The 137-surface acre reservoir is ideal for water skiing and wakeboarding because of its oval shape and maintains its water level year round. It is also popular for boating, jet skiing, paddleboarding and sailboarding.
“Because the water level doesn’t fluctuate, we have really good boating at Sweitzer Lake all season,” Rist said.
Sweitzer Lake offers catfish, bluegill, green sunfish and carp. It is catch and release only.
Water temperatures in most Colorado reservoirs will remain very cold well into June. CPW recommends wearing a life jacket whenever on the water.
Now is a good time for boaters to check their required boating safety items such as Coast Guard approved life jackets for every person on the boat, a type IV throwable floatation device, a noise-signal device and fire extinguisher.
Campsite reservations can be made through the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website at: http://cpw.state.co.us.
•NPS: Elk Creek/Curecanti
The boat ramp at Elk Creek will open Friday, with one-lane access on the ramp and a courtesy dock.
From April 15 to April 28, the hours will be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Beginning April 29, the hours will extend from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The reservoir will remain open to hand launched craft and vessels that can be launched without a ramp, at Dillon Pinnacles and the Bay of Chickens. Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspections pink tags for hand-launching boats were made available starting Wednesday, April 13.
Prelaunch inspections of motor or sail powered watercraft are required and conducted by a certified AIS inspector. Requirements vary for complex watercraft, hand launch watercraft, and all other vessels capable of holding water.
Extreme drought conditions in the Colorado River basin may have impacts on recreational opportunities at Curecanti National Recreation Area. Full pool elevation is 7,519 feet and as of April 10, the level is at 7,436.91 feet.This is 82 feet below full pool.
The National Park Service will continue to monitor reservoir levels and adjust as needed to maintain the safety of our boaters. Continue to check the park website for updated information.
All boaters should be prepared for possible strong afternoon winds and changing weather conditions as unexpected hazards can arise quickly. Water temperatures remain cold throughout the year. Always wear a personal floatation device, bring safety gear, and have extra food and clothing on excursions.
Boaters must comply with Colorado State rules and regulations.Learn more about boating on Blue Mesa Reservoir and at Curecanti National Recreation Area by visiting https://www.nps.gov/cure/planyourvisit/boating.htm.