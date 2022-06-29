Area byway honored nationally

Colorado is receiving national recognition for its efforts to improve and publicize its Scenic and Historic Byways program.
The state was presented with two awards by the National Scenic Byway Foundation for communications and viewshed improvements.
The #ColoradoByways campaign on Instagram won the Communications Award. The Viewshed Improvement Award went to the Silver Thread National Scenic Byway.
The Silver Thread National Scenic Byway traverses the central San Juan Mountains along Lake San Cristobal, Colorado’s second largest natural lake near Lake City.
A community-driven purchase of the peninsula and adjacent islands on the Lake’s shoreline enhances the visitor’s experience along both the Silver Thread and Alpine Loop Scenic Byways.
The visitor experience is enhanced by maintaining the visual corridor of the lake overlook; creating additional activities along the byway with the enhanced outdoor recreation and lake shore access; establishing an outdoor classroom site where eventual interpretive programs will be offered to byway visitors; protecting the only archipelago in Colorado (a series of islands); increasing the Americans With Disabilities Act fishing and increasing “spaces of solace” for byways visitors.
“Lake San Cristobal is a hidden gem in the Colorado countryside,” said Hinsdale County Commissioner Kristie Borchers.
“We are pleased to accept this national award to recognize the work of Hinsdale County, Trust for Public Land, Great Outdoors Colorado, and private donors protecting this viewshed by purchasing the peninsula.
The awards were presented to the Colorado Department of Transportation a few weeks ago at the National Scenic Byway Foundation presentation in Leavenworth, Kansas.
CDOT established the Scenic and Historic Byways program in 1989. It supports 26 byways, including 13 America’s Byways, 10 National Forest Scenic Byways, and two Bureau of Land Management Backcountry Byways. The statewide system is comprised of nearly 2,600 miles of roadway through 48 of Colorado’s 64 counties. More information is available at: https://www.codot.gov/travel/colorado-byways
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone