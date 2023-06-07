Shepherd’s Hand is among nonprofits to benefit from a state grant to help fill its food pantry.
The governor’s office, Colorado Department of Human Services and Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger have come together to announce the distribution of $4.05 million in emergency funding from the State of Colorado to a total of 245 food pantries, including Shepherd’s Hand in Montrose and the West End Family Link Center.
Other Western Slope recipients are: Chain of Love Corp., Clifton Christian Church Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Grand Junction, Crystal River Valley Nonprofit Food Co-op and Kids Aid, in addition to other churches and nonprofits.
Food pantries across Colorado are experiencing increased demand within their communities. In addition to the continued impacts of inflation, the recent reduction in benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – related to the end of the public health emergency – has led to more families and individuals turning to food pantries for food assistance and nutritional support.
Recognizing the ongoing need in Colorado communities, state lawmakers and Gov. Polis allocated additional funding for quick release to local organizations that directly provide access to food in their communities.
The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) redirected $14 million in supplemental state funding specifically for food banks and food pantries this year. The Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger (Blueprint), a collective impact organization focused on shifting power dynamics and building capacity in communities, is distributing $4.05 million of those funds through its existing Food Pantry Assistance Grant (FPAG) program.
The grant distribution program exists to support organizations working directly in Colorado communities so everyone can access healthy food options near where they live. Hunger Free Colorado led its establishment in 2018, with support from its Colorado Food Pantry Network, the state legislature, and then-Gov. John Hickenlooper.
In 2020, enacted legislation made CDHS the grant administrator and expanded market opportunities for Colorado’s agricultural products. Grant opportunities continue to be open to all food pantries in the state, with a focus on purchasing meat, dairy and fresh produce from local farmers, ranchers and producers.
This current grant cycle also focuses on expanding access to culturally relevant and nutritionally appropriate foods. Nearly 300 food pantries across the state applied for FPAG funding, with the combined requests totaling more than $9.8 million.
Sixty-one current grantees, who sought the same grant award amount as 2022 - 2023, will receive funding immediately. The remaining 237 applications included new applicants for FPAG, past grantees and current grantees seeking more funds. Collectively, these food pantries sought nearly $8.8 million in funding, with the average request amounting to $37,675 per applicant.
