Shepherd’s Hand is among nonprofits to benefit from a state grant to help fill its food pantry.

The governor’s office, Colorado Department of Human Services and Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger have come together to announce the distribution of $4.05 million in emergency funding from the State of Colorado to a total of 245 food pantries, including Shepherd’s Hand in Montrose and the West End Family Link Center.



