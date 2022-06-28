Montrose County Stage I fire restrictions will lapse as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, as will similar restrictions on the Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
The Gunnison Basin Wildfire Council met Tuesday afternoon and, in light of recent storms and improved moisture conditions, decided to rescind the fire restrictions.
Fire danger remains, however, and anyone burning is urged to use caution and common sense.
“The rain we got recently has really improved the conditions in and around Montrose County. We’re still asking campers and ag people to use extreme caution when having fires and/or controlled ag-burning,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
The U.S. Forest Service has also announced fire restrictions are being rescinded on the Uncompahgre and Gunnison forests, as well as the Fruita Division of the Grand Mesa National Forest.
As well, Gunnison County and Delta County have announced the lifting of restrictions.
Other surrounding counties and federal land management agencies are expected to lift restrictions; confirmation of that was pending.
Those wishing to have fires need to consult with the appropriate agency.
People who want to light a controlled burn for agriculture must first inform dispatch at 970-249-9110. Have plenty of help on hand in case the fire gets out of control. Also have on hand water, shovels and other equipment. Do not burn in windy conditions, or when windy conditions are forecast; these conditions can change rapidly.
Practice wildfire prevention behavior: Never leave a campfire unattended. Use established campfire rings and ensure fires are completely out and cool to the touch before leaving: drown the flames; stir the ashes, and hover your hand overtop them to check whether the ashes are giving off heat. If they are, the fire is not fully out.
When driving, make sure no chains or other loose parts are hanging off your vehicle; when dragged along the ground, these can create sparks that ignite fuels. Do not park in dry grasses.
Remember: Fireworks are always prohibited on federal lands.
“Common sense goes a long way,” Lillard said. “We really need to protect our forests. It’s important they (residents) follow the guidelines.”
