Stage 1 restrictions on parts of GMUG, BLM lands
As of Friday morning, the Uncompahgre Plateau and Fruita Division of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests went under Stage 1 fire restrictions, based on fuel moisture content, predicted weather and current fire activity.
Because fire danger is increasing, the restrictions were put into place and will remain in effect until further notice.
Stage 1 restrictions went into effect on Bureau of Land Management-administered lands on Thursday. These apply to the public lands administered by the Uncompahgre Field Office, which includes Montrose and Delta counties, and the Tres Rios Field Office.
Under Stage 1 restrictions, these activities are prohibited:
• Igniting, building, attending, maintaining or using a fire (includes fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes) outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate that the Forest Service has installed and maintained at its developed recreation sites (campgrounds and picnic areas).
Exception: The use of a stove or grill solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels, or a fully enclosed metal stove, grill or sheep herder type stove with a chimney at least 5 feet in length and a mesh screen spark arrestor with a screen opening of one-quarter inch or less.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site, or while stopping in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
• Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed USDA- or Society of Automotive Engineers-approved spark arrestor, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) kept with the operator and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.
• Blasting, welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame without being in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and keeping a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) with the operator.
• Using an explosive. This includes but is not limited to fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition.
• Personal, portable wood or charcoal burning fire pits/rings, often made of stainless steel, are not allowed under these restrictions. Campfires are only allowed in USDA-approved and installed fire pits/grates, or gas-fueled devices with an on/off switch.
• Fireworks are never allowed on federally managed lands.
Violating of these regulations is punishable as a class B misdemeanor, by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than six months, or both. Anyone negligently or willfully starting a wildland fire could also be held responsible for the costs of that fire.
Almost 90% of all wildfires on public lands are started by humans. It is every forest visitor’s responsibility to recreate responsibly and follow best practices. To report a fire call 911.
For up-to-date general information on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests contact:
· Forest Supervisor’s Office – Delta – 970- 874-6600;
· Grand Valley Ranger District – Grand Junction – 970- 242-8211;
· Ouray Ranger District – Montrose – 970- 240-5300;
· Gunnison Ranger District – Gunnison – 970- 641-0471;
· Norwood Ranger District – Norwood – 970- 327-4261;
· Paonia Ranger District – Paonia – 970- 527-4131.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, wildfire and prescribed burns on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, call the GMUG Fire Information line at 970-874-6602.
DMEA puts grid in fire protection mode
Delta-Montrose Electric Association implemented its fire prevention procedures Tuesday, because of high temperatures and dry conditions. The measures may cause normal power outages to last longer.
These are precautionary measures, more often relied upon for fieldwork by personnel and less often concerning DMEA’s automated, remotely controlled equipment. The prevention measures are to cut the risk of electrical equipment that can spark fires.
“Our fire precaution procedures can extend the length of power outages in some cases. For instance, under normal circumstances, we can reconnect equipment remotely from our office. In fire prevention mode, we require our crew members to have eyes on the equipment before any attempt at restoration. This reduces our fire risk, but does take more time,” said Troy Hall, DMEA operations manager. DMEA asks for member patience and, when necessary, cooperation. It’s especially important for members to report any issues or damage to DMEA immediately. In many cases, a single phone call can save hours of searching by helping the co-op narrow its focus and pinpoint the cause of an outage. DMEA asks members who observe anything that seems out of the ordinary concerning power lines or power equipment to:
1. First and foremost–stay clear of the area in question;
2. Call DMEA’s main number at 877-687-3632 to report the situation. “Providing safe and reliable power to our members is our number one priority. But, outages will happen and members should always be prepared – weather, wildlife, cars hitting poles, and the like can all result in outages,” said Hall.
“We ask for our members’ patience and assistance as we reduce fire risk and hopefully get through this time safely.” DMEA will return to normal operating procedures when the fire danger rating decreases to a safe level.
DMEA reminds members to always report outages by calling 877-687-3632. Members are urged to report all outages and not rely on others to call in. Email and social media are not reliable for reporting outages, as they are not continuously monitored.
Montrose County burn restrictions possible; in place in Delta County
Montrose County commissioners will consider approving fire restrictions next week.
According to the commissioners’ agenda for a special meeting slated for Monday, they will consider adopting the restrictions for unincorporated Montrose County, which if approved, will remain in effect until Sept. 30, unless rescinded.
The burn restrictions would not apply to the City of Montrose or other municipalities in Montrose County, although local town governments can implement their own restrictions.
Delta County commissioners on Thursday implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions, consistent with BLM and Forest Service Stage 1 restrictions listed above.
