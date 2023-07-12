A rec and conservation group serving Montrose, Delta and Mesa counties recently received $75,000 in Outdoor Regional Partnerships funding.

Two Rivers Recreation and Conservation Roundtable will use the money as part of efforts to formalize its steering committee, operations and decision-making guidelines since its first round of funding in 2022. With this award, the coalition will identify priorities and projects to balance conservation, wildlife, and recreation through data gathering, public input, and mapping. 



