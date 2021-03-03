Arrest made in Breckenridge-area cold case murders

An arrest has been made in the murders of two women near Breckenridge in 1982.
Alan Lee Phillips, now 70, is accused of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping in the shooting deaths of Barbara Jo Oberholtzer, who was 29, and Annette Kay Schnee, who was almost 32 when she was killed.
Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw announced the arrests in a news conference Wednesday, information from which was shared in a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
According to that information, both women had last been seen hitchhiking outside of Breckenridge on Jan. 6, 1982. The women were not together.
Olberholtzer’s body was found the next day, on the summit of Hoosier Pass. Schnee’s body was found about six months later, in rural Park County, in July 1982. Both had been shot.
“I am honored to make this important announcement after nearly 40 years have passed since these murders took place,” said McGraw, in the news release, which also stresses Phillips is innocent until proven guilty. “This arrest is the culmination of technology, extraordinary police work, and an unwavering commitment to justice for Bobbie Jo, Annette and their families.”
In 2020, in partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement, Metro CrimeStoppers and United Data Connect, new information was developed with genetic genealogy to identify a potential suspect in the case. Following comprehensive investigative work, arrest warrants for Phillips were obtained in February.
Phillips, of Dumont, was arrested in Clear Creek County on Feb. 24 and is now in the Park County Jail.
A tip line for information about the homicides and/or Phillips has been set up at 720-248-8378.
