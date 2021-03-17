Staff Report
An arrest has been made in the death of Ana Rascon, whose body was found inside a home in the Arrowhead subdivision March 7.
Jorge Solis, 23, was detained in the investigation, Gunnison County Undersheriff Scott Jackson said Wednesday.
According to the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Solis is accused of second-degree murder; formal charges have not been filed.
Jackson declined to provide details about the arrest or what is thought to connect Solis to Rascon and her death, which was ruled a homicide.
Rascon, 22, was found in the Arrowhead home by a caretaker for the property, who contacted authorities.
Solis will be seen in court in Gunnison Thursday morning for an advisement. The arrest affidavit was sealed Wednesday.
The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating. Anyone with information can contact dispatch at 970-641-1113 or the CBI at 970-901-9692
