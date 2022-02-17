Arrest made in Paonia double murder

An arrest has been made in the double slaying discovered two weeks ago in Paonia.
Mark B. Burns, 65, who once lived on the Black Bridge Road property of Michael Arnold and Donna Gallegos, was arrested Wednesday in Salmon, Idaho, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor confirmed.
Burns, most recently of Salmon, is suspected of murdering Arnold and Gallegos sometime before their bodies were discovered on their property Feb. 4.
The pair was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Taylor could not comment as to what specifically pointed to Burns, but said he had lived on the Black Bridge property for a period.
“Through some really excellent investigation, we were able to tie Burns to the murders,” he said. “We feel we have a motive. I’m not free to release it as this point. Our main concern right now is that we gather enough information and evidence so the district attorney will have something to work with and get a conviction.”
Taylor’s investigators, with law enforcement from Lemhi County, Idaho; Salmon; the Idaho State Police; Colorado Bureau of Investigation and federal agencies served a search warrant Wednesday at Burns’ current place of residence.
Burns was then arrested and flown back to Colorado on a private flight routed to Montrose. A court date is not yet available.
Taylor thanked all agencies and others who helped get the case to the point of an arrest.
“This investigation is far from being over,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
