Kansas City blues artist Samantha Fish will be making her way to the Western Slope this weekend, with stops in Grand Junction, Paonia and Telluride.
This isn’t the 31-year-old singer-songwriter’s first trip to our part of the country, but it is her first trip to Colorful Colorado since she released her new album “Kill or Be Kind” last September. She hopes to show a good time to the folks on her stops on the West Slope.
What’s your favorite thing about playing in Western Colorado?
I really, really love the music fans out there. They’re dedicated and like to have a good time. When you crack into that, it feels really good. I also love the mountains and the scenery. I just love the people out there.
Any new music you’re working on?
I’m working on songs for the new record. It’s a ways off from being recorded, but I’m really focusing on rock and roll, but it’s still pretty early. That’s probably the most I can say about it.
Anything folks should know about the energy you’re trying to create on this tour? Anything different about this tour?
We haven’t brought the most current album to Colorado yet, “Kill or Be Kind.” We are trying to create a really fun, party atmosphere. We just want people to be excited and come and have a good time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.