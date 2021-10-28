American Rescue Plan grants applications are being accepted. The deadlines are Nov. 1 and Jan. 13.
To be eligible, artists need to:
• be an individual artist or part of an artist collective (collectives should apply under the name of an individual member of the applying collective);
• be a current Colorado resident and plan to be a Colorado resident through the funding period;
• be at least 18 years old partner or plan to partner with an organization or community partner on the project.
Eligible projects
Projects should have a completion date of June 30, 2022. Projects need to be defined and impact areas including, but not limited to:
• community development
• sustainability and climate justice
• youth development
• mental health
• cultural heritage
• food justice
• prison reform
• place keeping
other civic engagements with the aim of fostering healthy communities
Virtual and online projects are eligible. Projects might include:
• art exhibitions
• performances
• readings
• concerts
• the creation of art
• portfolio creation
• murals in public spaces
• arts education programs
• creative-focused public events
• other arts-centric, community-building projects that will help art and artists to survive, and also embed the arts more deeply into communities
The Colorado Creative Corps ARP Grant provides funds to individual artists for specific, definable projects that connect artists and organizations to local initiatives.
Funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP), a total of $500,000 is dedicated to support employment opportunities for artists impacted by COVID-19 through this funding by building new structures and partnerships that will help to sustain Colorado’s creative sector.
Grant awards are one-time flat amounts between $2,500 to $25,000. This grant may be used to fully fund a project. Matching funds are not required. Grant amounts will be determined and distributed based on the submitted budget and scope of the project and may differ from the requested amount.
