Montrose Center for the Arts features the talented Western artists, Susan Humphrey and Carla Stroh. A reception is slated for Friday, Aug. 5, as part of First Friday celebrations, starting at 4 p.m., 11 S. Park Ave.

Humphrey is a lifelong Montrose artist and was raised on a local ranch. Stroh lives off-grid on a ranch in Wyoming — and both are no strangers to horses. 



