Montrose Center for the Arts features the talented Western artists, Susan Humphrey and Carla Stroh. A reception is slated for Friday, Aug. 5, as part of First Friday celebrations, starting at 4 p.m., 11 S. Park Ave.
Humphrey is a lifelong Montrose artist and was raised on a local ranch. Stroh lives off-grid on a ranch in Wyoming — and both are no strangers to horses.
Stroh filters her love of life, family, friends and animals through the colors of her mind, expressing that love in her artwork.
A seasoned cowgirl, she transitions easily from horse trainer to renowned western artist. There is music in her soul, family in her heart, and her next big adventure on her mind. She prefers to see the world astride one of her beautiful Arab Endurance horses.
Familiar subjects include children, ranchers, landscapes, old trucks and especially animals. Stroh draws from her special understanding of horses.
“I’ve had a love affair with horses for as long as I can remember,” she said.
“As an adult, I’ve been blessed with owning, raising, showing and racing them. I am intrigued by light and shadow. The patterns of light and shadow help me to decide what to put into a painting and what to leave out. I’m always looking for shadow definition in the musculature of animals.”
Stroh is proficient in graphite, scratch board, pastel, watercolor and oil painting. She works from her own photographs taken on her ‘off-grid’ ranch in Wyoming and her many trips to surrounding states for reference material.
Her goal is to capture the essence of the moment and show the beauty in everyday life all around us.
Humphrey draws her inspiration from close to home.
“The beauty of Colorado is my spirit! For someone to enjoy my artwork, is like looking into my heart and sharing something that is so personal, I keep it guarded at times. I use my art as a record of the history, as well as the awesome beauty of the area,” she said.
“I remember all of the family stories about moving cattle around the area, the wildlife seen and the accidental rodeos along the way. I love the way that you can stand in the high alpine and see the desert adobes in the distance. The more art I create, the more amazing detail I see.
“I especially like to capture the landscapes and ranch life; I have also become fascinated with the wild mustangs in Colorado. I hope that you enjoy visiting Colorado through my eyes and art!”
She added: “I am a native of Montrose and was raised on a ranch near the Black Canyon National Park. My husband, Dan and I have lived our entire lives in the area. We have many interests and are agriculturist. The Western Slope supplies the content of my art and is dear to us.”
Join MCA for the First Friday reception on Aug. 5, from 4 – 7 p.m. The artists will be there for fascinating conversation. Also, enjoy music and appetizers as usual.
Stroh will be teaching a two-day workshop at MCA on Aug. 6 and 7 from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. This class will focus on drawing correctly and painting freely with lively expression in oils or acrylic.
You can still sign up for Carla’s class in person at MCA, or mc4arts.org. Checks and registrations can also be mailed to: Montrose Center for the Arts, P.O. Box 1916, Montrose, CO 81401.
