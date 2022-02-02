Montrose Center for the Arts presents “Visions of the Santa Fe Trail” art exhibition by local artists and outdoor enthusiasts Mike Simpson and Lewis Williams.
The visions Simpson and Williams saw and painted as they rode the Santa Fe Trail were both a physical adventure and a profound experience.
Williams made his trek on a road bike — the kind you pedal — as he cycled national trails, including the historic Santa Fe Trail, from the Pacific to the Atlantic. Simpson did a portion of it on a bike too, but instead of foot power, the man known as “Artist on a Harley” used gas power, joining Williams for part of the ride.
The artists painted scenes along the trail, plus historic buildings, like Bent’s Fort and cemeteries.
The Santa Fe Trail, which goes from Missouri to Santa Fe, is the subject of this current show at Montrose Center for the Arts, which runs from Feb. 1-26. The artists’ reception is on First Friday, Feb. 4, from 5 — 7p.m. They will be in attendance at the reception to share their experiences with you.
Simpson and Williams will also present an illustrated program at noon Wednesday, Feb. 9, at MCA, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose.
