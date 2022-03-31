Timberline Bank joins Art in Motion
The lobby of Timberline Bank, 1561 Oxbow Drive,is the newest location for Art in Motion. Everyone interested in local original art is invited to visit Timberline Bank to see what Montrose artists are offering.
Art in Motion is a program sponsored by the Montrose Center for the Arts. All artist members of MCA are provided the opportunity to display their works throughout the city. With the newest business partner, Timberline Bank, there are now 10 locations where the public can view and purchase original art for their homes or businesses.
Other business partners are The Coffee Trader on East Main; Hear USA on Star Court; Colorado West Ophthalmology on Pavilion Place; Montrose Regional Health Acute Rehab on Third Street, Mountain View Therapy on South Fourth Street; The Gypsy Belle building on Oxbow Drive; San Juan Chiropractic on Colorado Avenue; and the Montrose Regional Library on South Second Street. The MCA, 11 S. Park Ave., has a gallery and gift shop.
2022 Congressional Art Competition open to students
United States Rep. Lauren Boeber, R-Colorado, invites students in grades nine through 12 to participate in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. The winning artist will receive roundtrip tickets to attend a special national reception in Washington, D.C., and his or her artwork will be on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.
Qualifying students: Any high school student in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
How to submit artwork: Students must mail or deliver their artwork to their respective 3rd Congressional District Regional Office by April 27.(Mailing addresses available at Boebert.house.gov) The Grand Junction Regional Office includes schools in: Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, Gunnison, Pitkin, Lake, Eagle, Jackson, Routt, Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.
Winners will be announced in early May. The winning artist will receive roundtrip tickets to attend a special national reception in Washington, D.C., and his or her artwork will be on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol.
Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
• Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
• Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
• Collages: must be two dimensional
• Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
• Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
• Computer-generated art
• Photographs
Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted.
For questions, or to make in-person delivery arrangements, please call Naomi Dobbs at 970-317-6130.
More information can be found at https://boebertforms.house.gov/forms/submitartwork/