Arts Briefs: Museum nabs extra grant

Museum of the Mountain West wins COSHARP Social Media Challenge Award
Museum of the Mountain West won Colorado Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (COSHARP) social media challenge, securing an additional $1,000 in grant-funding from the organization.
Twenty-two COSHARP 2021 recipients shared great stories of adapting to life in the COVID pandemic and the creative ways humanities-focused organizations continued to educate communities about important topics. The organization said it found Museum of the Mountain West’s video particularly inspiring.
Museum of the Mountain West educates children and adults in the history of the West through the collecting, historic preservation, stewardship, restoration, and display of historical buildings and artifacts. This award is in addition to an earlier COSHARP award of $18,000.
Submissions open for Teen Literary Magazine
The Montrose Regional Library, along with Delta County Libraries, is inviting teenagers from 6th-12th grade to submit original poetry, fiction, personal essays and comics for publication in the annual Teen Literary Magazine.
Submissions are open through April 1. All submissions will be reviewed and edited for publication by an editing team comprised of Montrose and Delta County teens.
Teen writers will be contacted by the editing team prior to publication. The Teen Literary Magazine will be distributed to area schools and libraries in the fall of 2022.
Submissions can be sent to adickinson@montroselibrary.org. Any questions regarding Teen Literary Magazine and submissions can be emailed to the same place.
Healthy Rhythm hosts Ouray sculptor and musician
An opening reception for “Residual Roots,” an art exhibit by sculptor Cie Hoover, will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery.
Hoover is an artist and musician based in Ouray, who with his wife Karisa is also the folk-rock duo “You Knew Me When.” The award-winning artist works in wood and draws inspiration from the San Juan Mountains for his pieces.
Healthy Rhythm will display Hoover’s work through February at 232 E. Main St. in Montrose. Info: www.healthyrhythm.com.
Telluride Adaptive Sports Program, Operation Encore announce show
The Telluride Adaptive Sports Program (TASP) and Operation Encore (OE) announce a show to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at The Historic Sheridan Opera House in Telluride.
Tickets are on sale through the Sheridan Opera House website. Performing will be military veteran singer/songwriters including Atz Kilcher, Vietnam veteran and one of the stars of the Discovery Channel’s hit series “Alaska: The Final Frontier.” Joining Kilcher on stage will be Tyree Woods, Andrew Wiscombe, Rachel Harvey-Hill and John Evans.
All proceeds from the show will benefit TASP’s programs to provide outdoor therapeutic recreation to individuals with disabilities promoting independence and personal growth. Operation Encore is a non-profit that helps military veterans, active duty and military spouses with their professional music careers.
For more information on TASP, OE or the show, contact: Courtney Steucheli at Director@tellurideadaptivesports.org; 970- 729-1163 or Guy Jaquier at Guy@operationencore.org; 415-518-9633.