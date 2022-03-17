ARTS BRIEFS: Music, comedy, books and poems

Compiled by Staff
Get ready for Uptown Girls
If you especially enjoy movin’ and groovin’ to the hits of the 1970s and 80s, wait until you hear the dynamic female vocal trio Uptown Girls. You’ll be tapping your feet and smiling through the evening as you relive many favorites as well as top-of-the-chart hits of present day.
These powerhouse vocalists have an infectious energy that will be felt and shared at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave.
Based in New York City, the Uptown Girls will perform music of iconic artists from Donna Summer to Adele. Some highlights of the evening may include Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by the Supremes, You are the Sunshine of My Life by Stevie Wonder, Killing Me Softly by Roberta Flack, Imagine by John Lennon, Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon and Garfunkel, and Love Will Keep Us Together by Captain & Tennille.
This performance is sponsored by the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association. Masks will be optional. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Single performance admission is $20/adult and $5/student. For more information, contact Connie, 970-249-4308 or visit www.deltamontroseconcerts.com
Standup comedy with Brent Gill coming up
Healthy Rhythm Creative Group Presents “An Evening of Standup Comedy with Brent Gill, Saturday, March 26, at 232 E. Main Street.
Gill is a Denver comedian now living in Los Angeles. While regularly touring the U.S. and Canada, he made his television debut on Viceland’s Flophouse followed by appearances on Hidden America with Jonah Ray and Jimmy Carr & the Science of Laughter on the BBC.
Gill has devoted his life to comedy. Through his stand-up, he reports back to audiences on the terrible life-decisions and ridiculous misadventures that make up his daily existence. His comedy is fun, energetic, and authentic with a splash of filth … because who doesn’t like a good old fashioned dirty joke every now and then?
Recently, Gill has been opening on the road for David Spade and over his many years at Comedy Works has featured for such high-profile comedians as Dave Chappelle, Ron White, Sebastian Maniscalco, Taylor Tomlinson, Chris Redd, Nate Bargatze, Bob Saget, Whitney Cummings and so many more. Since 2013, Brent has produced the Boulder Comedy Show, regarded as one of the best independent weekly comedy shows in the country. brentgillcomedy.com
All reserved seating $20. Advance purchase is recommended at www.healthyrhythm.net. This is a ticketless event. Adult content.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. March 26. Show starts at 8 p.m. Street parking is available.
LaNoue DuBois Winery will be pouring wines at this event. Must be 21+ years of age to purchase or consume alcohol.
Anyone who is unvaccinated for COVID is requested to wear Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved face coverings at all times while inside the gallery. If showing any COVID symptoms, or sick in any way, stay home and get better.
Show capacity is limited to a maximum of 50 patrons. If there is a significant daily increase in COVID cases the week of the show, all concertgoers may be required to show proof of vaccination before entering Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery.
Western Slope book fair coming up
Montrose Center for the Arts is hosting its first-ever book fair, featuring Western Slope authors on Saturday, May 14. Visit with Western Slope authors and purchase signed copies of their books.
Current best-selling authors Marie Hall, RaeAnne Hadley and Richard Paolinelli are three of the authors who will be part of the fair.
Western Slope author applications are still being accepted: Contact MCA at 970-787-9428, or drop by at 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, to register for the book fair.
Poets wanted
As the Telluride Institute’s Talking Gourds Poetry Program undergoes a significant restructuring, the website is finally ready to accept submissions for two contests that were previously one. The 25th annual Fischer Prize will be open to all poets in the U.S. and any citizens overseas – any style and previously published okay (but must be copyright owned) – and the new Cantor Prize open to Colorado poets writing about anything OR poets anywhere writing about Colorado.
Anna Scotti of California, a former Fischer Prize winner, will be this year’s Fischer judge and Goodtimes of Colorado the Cantor judge. There will be $2,250 in prizes for the Fischer and $700 for the Cantor. $10 per poem for the Fischer and $6 per poem for the Cantor.
Feedback available in both contests for $5 per poem. Submission deadline is the same for both: Aug. 31.
For info, guidelines, and registration visit https://www.tellurideinstitute.org/fischer-cantor/