The Delta Montrose Community Concert Association presents pianist David Osborne in concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Delta Center for Performing Arts, 822 Grand Ave., Delta.
Known as the “Pianist to Presidents,” Osborne has performed at the White House well over 50 times. He performed at Jimmy Carter’s birthday party for more than 30 years and entertained at the former president and Rosalynn Carter’s 75th wedding anniversary in July 2021. He is the resident pianist at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Osborne is a Steinway artist and recently played as part of a Legendary Instruments of the Immortals tour.
Single performance tickets will be available at the door. Price: $20 for adults and $5 for students. Info: Bob at 970-835-4480; Connie at 970-249-4308, or222.deltamontroseconcerts.com.
Bardic Trails features Chesonis
Award-winning poet Daiva Chesonis will be the featured reader for the monthly Bardic Trails Zoom poetry circle at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 .
A production of the Telluride Institute’s Talking Gourds Program and the Wilkinson Public Library, Bardic Trails is a free virtual poetry reading open to anyone who pre-registers. Hear from Chesonis’ new works; discuss her process and inspiration, and join the Gourd Circle to share a poem or a few words. November’s poetic prompt is “Higher Ground.”
Contact the Wilkinson Public Library for a Zoom link, which will be sent on the day of the event, 970-728-4519, ext. 147
Resident releases audiobook
Montrose resident Kara More has released an audiobook, “My Opinions, Just Some Thoughts,” published by Audiobook Network Inc.
The audiobook is a candid exploration of her beliefs, based on the current state of America and the world. Through her personal writings, More lays out her thoughts on each top and how she came to her conclusions.
“I’m an opinionated person, and I like to analyze everything that happens. It might be the Irish in me to give opinions on just about everything because I’ve been this way since I can remember. This is why I’ve decided to write a book on current social and political issues,” said More.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Opinions Just Some Thoughts” by Kara More through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
