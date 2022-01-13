Kids’ art exhibit on display
The Montrose Center for the Arts presents “Home is Where the Art Is,” Olathe Elementary School student art, now on display.
View the work of child in grades Kindergarten through fifth, who learned about Western artists such Frederick Remington and Georgia O’Keefe, as well as photographers such as Edward Curtis and Ansel Adams. The MCA is at 11 S. Park Ave. in Montrose.
Submissions open for Teen Literary Magazine
The Montrose Regional Library, along with Delta County Libraries, is inviting teenagers from 6th-12th grade to submit original poetry, fiction, personal essays and comics for publication in the annual Teen Literary Magazine.
Submissions are open through April 1. All submissions will be reviewed and edited for publication by an editing team comprised of Montrose and Delta County teens.
Teen writers will be contacted by the editing team prior to publication. The Teen Literary Magazine will be distributed to area schools and libraries in the fall of 2022.
Submissions can be sent to adickinson@montroselibrary.org. Any questions regarding Teen Literary Magazine and submissions can be emailed to the same place.
Special shows at the Egyptian
The City of Delta teamed up wit the Egyptian Theatre to offer Saturday matinees of classics and favorites. The city announced the partnership to recognize the Egyptian as a historical asset.
January through May, the Egyptian Theatre will be hosting the following monthly Saturday matinees:
January 15, E.T.; Feb. 12, Groundhog Day; March 12, Shrek; April 16: El Dorado and May 14: Jurassic Park.
For times and prices, call 970-874-9770. The Egyptian is located at 452 Main St. in Delta.
Healthy Rhythm hosts Ouray sculptor and musician
An opening reception for “Residual Roots,” an art exhibit by sculptor Cie Hoover, will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery.
Hoover is an artist and musician based in Ouray, who with his wife Karisa is also the folk-rock duo “You Knew Me When.” The award-winning artist works in wood and draws inspiration from the San Juan Mountains for his pieces.
Healthy Rhythm will display Hoover’s work through February at 232 E. Main St. in Montrose. Info: www.healthyrhythm.com.
Telluride Arts opens new artist studios space
Telluride Arts has announced the opening of Illium Artist Studios, a creative space above Ghost Pocket Kitchen that includes the Wheel House pottery studio.
The Illium Artist Studios will support crafted disciplines such as jewelry making, digital media, painting, sculptures, ceramics and more. Local artists can sublet a studio space and are currently available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“Securing affordable studios for local artists has been a part of Telluride Arts’ mission since a group of local artists established the Stronghouse Studios in 2005,” the organization said in a news release.
The opening of Illium Artist Studios comes following the announcement that Voodoo Studios, which Telluride Arts established in 2017, will become Telluride’s newest large-scale affordable housing project. It’s expected to break ground this spring.
The co-working aspect of the studios will include 60 to 120 square feet work spaces, 24-hour access and free Wi-Fi.
Stakeholders for the studios include the Lifton-Zolines, the Town of Telluride and Ghost Pocket.
To learn more or to set up a studio tour, contact austin@telluridearts.org.
Additional information on Telluride Arts can be found at telluridearts.org or contact Telluride Arts at 970-728-3930 or info@telluridearts.org.