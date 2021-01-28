‘My Funny Valentine’ opening
The Magic Circle Players present “My Funny Valentine” as part of the theatre’s Season Outside the Box. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 14.
The show is free to patrons and season ticket holders. For others, tickets are $18 for adults; $16 for seniors; $14 for those under age 18 and $55 for a family of four.
You can also enjoy a Valentine’s Day meal by making a reservation at The Stone House (970-240-8899) on Feb. 12, 13 and 14 and asking for the My Funny Valentine special.
For information about the show, visit MagicCirclePlayers.com or call 970-249-7838.
Fine arts scholarship announced
Friendship Guild of Western Colorado is offering a scholarship of up to $1,000 to a student who intends to pursue a program in fine arts. Applicants must be a graduating senior from a Montrose County High School or a local non-traditional student.
Applications can be found on any Montrose County High School website, CMU-Montrose or the Technical College of the Rockies. Deadline for applications is March 1. Awards will be made by April 1.
Completed application should be mailed to: Scholarship Committee — FQWC, P.O. Box 3371, Montrose CO 81402.
For more information, call 970-209-4002.
Telluride Comedy Fest canceled
The Sheridan Arts Foundation has canceled the 22nd annual Telluride Comedy Fest that had been slated for Feb. 11 — 14.
The cancellation is due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in San Miguel County, which is limiting capacity to four to six performers and audience capacity to 25%.
