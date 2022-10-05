Montrose Center for Arts presents “Western Visions,” a two-woman show in October featuring Sherry Cobb Kelleher and Twna Douglas.
Western Visions is a collaboration of two mediums and two friends, who share the same love of the West and Western heritage. Cobb Kelleher will be showing her fine art paintings, scratch boards and drawings.
Her earliest memories of art were watching her grandmother and mother paint, when she was very young. They encouraged her to embrace art. She comes from a long line of ranchers and farmers, so she developed both a deep love of animals and a life well spent working the land.
Douglas is known for her beautiful photos depicting the Western lifestyle. She is a Colorado native who lives on a mini-farm with three horses and 13 dogs, mostly border collies.
When her son graduated from high school, he went to work on a ranch, and she began to accompany him on cattle drives and brandings, taking pictures along the way. She became enthralled with the cowboy lifestyle, and made it her mission to capture and preserve the activities, values and heritage that are quickly disappearing.
Meet the artists at MCA during a First Friday reception at the center, 11 S. Park Ave., from 5 – 7 p.m.
There will also be an opportunity to meet both artists on Oct. 22, from 2 – 4 p.m.
Cobb Kelleher will be doing a live painting demo and Douglas will be showing her editing and creative skills with the camera. All work will be for sale the entire month of October.
