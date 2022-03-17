Celebrating the Valley Symphony Association’s 50th anniversary and founding in 1970, our spring, chorus-only concert (3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, at the Montrose Pavilion) will flashback to the music of the 1970s.
Spanning one of the most diverse musical decades of all time, this toe-tapping concert will take you on a journey highlighting the best of American-born rock and pop — we’ll even get soulful and funky. From hits by James Taylor to Earth Wind and Fire, Chicago to Paul Simon, this concert is full of songs people of all ages know and love.
The Valley Symphony Orchestra (VSO) was founded in 1970, when a small group of classical musicians met in the parlor of Wilma and Charles Lowell’s Eckert home. By 1982, there were 30 instrumentalists practicing once a week in Delta and performing four annual concerts. Over the years, the group has progressed, growing in size and musical ability.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Grand Mesa Singers and the Christmas in the Valley Chorus were seasonal contributors, mainly at Christmas concerts. In 2002, these choral groups combined, and the Valley Symphony Orchestra (VSO) became the Valley Symphony Association (VSA) to include both orchestra and chorus.
The VSA has experienced unprecedented changes over the last two years. Approaching our 51st season and beyond, we have thoughtfully considered how to bring classical music to life and continue to provide outstanding musical performances for the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys.
To truly showcase both our orchestra and chorus, we’ve decided on a new format for the 51st Season. We will present quarterly concerts during the in 2022-2023 season: September, December, February, and April. And all four concerts will feature both the orchestra and chorus — a significant and exciting change from years past!
We will once again kick off our season with one free outdoor Pops in the Park concert on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the new Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. Our annual season subscription of concerts will be held at the Montrose Pavilion with another change: all three concerts will present both Saturday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m.) performances.
Stay tuned for themes and details about Season 51 — and join us as we continue to celebrate our 50th Jubilee Season with the “Flashback to the ‘70s” chorus concert on March 27 — can you dig it?!
To donate and for information, upcoming concerts, the audition process, and tickets, visit ValleySymphony.org and on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation. Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St.) and Montrose at Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St.). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
Hartland H. Clubb Jr. is president of the VSA Board of Directors. He owns Clubb’s in Delta, is a civic treasure, and a proverbial pillar of the Delta community. He has been an active member of the VSA in various ways for decades.